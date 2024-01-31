Good old broadcaster, Agya Abrefa is the latest to tell the story of how he met his partner in the ongoing Adom FM Kyerɛ wo dɔ Valentine’s Day promotion which is being held under the team, Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ.

Agya Abrefa spent most of his working life working for the Information Services Department (ISD) in the Ministry of Information said he met his wife in the line of duty.

According to him, he met his wife at Kumasi while performing the role of a translator, translating the information they had for people from English into Akan.

He said the dexterity with which he did his translation captivated his wife who was a teacher in the village, leading to a friendship that later developed into marriage.

Agya Abrefa shared the story on Adom FM’s Work & Happiness show as part of the station’s special Valentine’s Day promotion titled, Kyerɛ wo dɔ under the theme, Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ, which loosely translates as ‘the beginning of love’.

Kyerɛ wo dɔ aims to celebrate love by inviting listeners to share their love stories with the world, specifically about how they met their partners.

By participating in the campaign, listeners will stand a chance of winning many prizes with a select group of couples to be celebrated at a special event on Valentine’s Day.

You can also participate by capturing and sharing your story in a brief voice note or video via WhatsApp to 054 010 6467.

You may also upload your voice or video recording on your personal Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok pages and tag Adom1063fm with the hashtag #KyereWoDo.

