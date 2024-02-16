Ghana Post is once again setting the standard for Valentine’s Day celebration with its annual ‘Vals on Wheels’ campaign which is now in its third successful year.

This year’s campaign, which ends on February 29, 2024, will offer mind-blowing discounts to families and corporate institutions sending parcels to loved ones.

The Vals on Wheels campaign is all about affordability, convenience, speed, and delivering love. It aims to make this Valentine season extra special for Ghanaians by creating lasting memories and celebrating love, not just through discounts but through thoughtful gestures that touch the heart.

As part of this heartwarming initiative, Ghana Post surprised media houses and corporate institutions across the nation. Journalists and employees of UTV and Asempa FM were delighted to receive unexpected chocolates from Ghana Post’s Managing Director, Bice Osei Kuffour.

This surprise served as a reminder that love and appreciation come in many forms.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Kuffour said, “Seeing the joy on recipients’ faces warms our hearts. It’s not just about logistics; it’s about connecting people and making their day a little brighter.”

This spirit of love extended beyond media houses to include Okada riders, private citizens in traffic, and Members of Parliament.

Ghana Post surprised some Members of Parliament, including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Alexander Afenyo-Markins, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, with beautiful parcels to appreciate them for their commitment to national development through legislation.

The MPs thanked Ghana Post for the thoughtfulness and encouraged them to continue spreading love.

Students and staff on campuses like the University of Ghana – Legon, UPSA, and Wisconsin were not left out.

They were able to send parcels and gifts for as low as GH₵15, enabling them to share heartfelt messages and surprises with loved ones without breaking the bank.

Many clients expressed extreme joy at the thoughtfulness of the brand and its management. They appreciated the chocolates from Ghana Post, noting that they would not have received any gifts otherwise.

Students praised Ghana Post for offering huge discounts, unlike other delivery companies which capitalize on Valentine’s Day for profit.

Meanwhile, Val’s on Wheels has become a highly anticipated initiative in Ghana.