Ghana Post launches Asantehene Commemorative Stamp

Ghana Post has launched a stamp dubbed the Asantehene Commemorative Stamp to honour Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene on his silver jubilee celebration.

Commemorative stamps serve as powerful tools to honour and remember significant figures in history. They are not merely postage stamps but symbols of cultural remembrance and historical appreciation.

The stamp will serve as a symbol of his legacy for generations to come as well as memorialise the remarkable contributions of Otumfuo to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana as a whole.

A statement issued by Ghana Post and signed by Mr Samuel Eshun, Head of Corporate Communications, said the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps held immense significance both culturally and historically, serving as a tangible tribute to the rich heritage and enduring legacy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

It said the issuance of Asantehene Commemorative Stamps will instill a sense of national pride and identity among Ghanaians, highlighting the significance of traditional leadership and cultural heritage in the country’s collective consciousness.

They symbolise unity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaians.

The stamps will also enhance Ghana’s visibility and recognition on the international stage.

These stamps serve as ambassadors of Ghanaian culture and history, reaching audiences worldwide and fostering greater appreciation for the country’s rich heritage, the statement said.