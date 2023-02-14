The Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour and some Kumawood stars, have delivered a Valentine’s Day present to the Manhyia Palace.

Lady Julia, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, received the gift on behalf of the king on Monday.

The gifts included a rose, an impasto of Lady Julia, and other gifts all from the king. They were respectively delivered by the actors-turned-couriers.

Present with Obour, as he is popularly known to deliver the gifts, were Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi aka Dr Likee and Matilda Asare.

The delivery forms part of Ghana Post’s Vals on Wheels for 2023.