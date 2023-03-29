The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Revenue Mobilization Taskforce team was held hostage for about 30 minutes after they disconnected the Ghana Post Company over GH¢89,000 debt.

The task force was at the premises to conduct its ongoing revenue mobilization exercise on Tuesday when the staff prevented the task force from leaving the Accra main office.

The disconnection exercise is in its second week of the month-long national exercise aimed at retrieving GH¢5.7 billion on their books.

Kemmat Hotel located at Ada also in the Greater Accra region was also disconnected over GH¢228,000 in debt for six accounts (meters).

According to the manager of external communications at ECG, Laila Abubakari, the hotel is notorious for illegal reconnection anytime they are disconnected.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization coughed out about GH¢150,000 to settle its indebtedness to prevent the team from disconnecting the ministry.