The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency and supporter of the anti-LGBTQ Bill, Samuel Nartey George, has criticized US Vice President Kamala Harris for urging the Ghanaian government to abandon the Bill and uphold the rights of LGBTQ individuals.

Mr Nartey George argued that Harris and her government’s human rights record is too flawed for her to be giving advice on defending citizens’ rights.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Nartey George stated, “Kamala Harris is the last place or person to go for lectures on human rights. If you want to learn morality, you don’t go to a brothel. Kamala Harris and her government’s record on human rights is appalling, and it is not one that Ghanaians will want to learn from.”

Mr Nartey George also criticized President Akufo-Addo for not standing up to Harris and defending the country’s position on homosexuality.

Despite this, Mr Nartey George asserted that Ghanaians would not be intimidated by the undemocratic comments of the American Vice President and that the Ghanaian Parliament would be in a good position to teach the Americans about lawmaking.

“For the president to run away from his own government’s position on the Bill is unbelievable and worrying but let me assure you that we are not going to be cowed by the undemocratic comments of the American Vice President. The American people should be coming to Ghana to learn a few things from our Parliament when it comes to issues of lawmaking because we will be in a good position to help them”.

During a joint press conference with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of the LGBTQ community.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that his government had taken steps to modify the current anti-LGBTQ Bill, which has faced criticism from Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who described the American Vice President’s comments as undemocratic.

Speaker Bagbin further criticized Kamala Harris for dictating to Ghanaians what is good and bad, adding that the Bill would be passed.