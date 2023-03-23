Talented rapper Medikal has got a reason to jubilate as his sister signs out of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The rapper disclosed his younger sister has graduated with a second class upper and he was present at her graduation.

Photos shared of the event captured Medikal in the lcompany of his mother, Madam Portia Lamptey, who cheered his sister on with pride.

In a video shared by blogger GhKwaku, the fresh graduate beamed with smiles as she flashed her certificate.

Congratulatory messages have flooded the social media space by netizens who have applauded her for taking her education seriously.