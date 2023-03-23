The Headmistress for MalamKrom L/A Primary School in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region, Gifty Pomah, reportedly suspended teaching and learning activities over her missing GHC 2,000.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the money got missing at her bungalow.

She had gone to her house at Techiman to spend the weekend and returned to her bungalow to find her room had been broken into and her money box looted.

Madam Pomah closed down the school and threatened academic activities will not take place until she finds the money.

The students since Monday, March 13, 2023, reported to school but only had to play around and returned home after closing.

The School Management Council Chairman, Ankomah Kennedy, whose child is also in the school, confirmed there were no lessons for about two weeks in the school.

Mr Ankomah explained Madam Pomah also directed school feeding caterers to stop cooking and teachers not to teach until further notice.

ALSO READ:

Basic schools now run on credit, borrowing over capitation grant delays – CHOBS

Three remanded over burglary at Association International School

The headmistress demanded that the pupils ask for money from their parents until she gets her full payment.

Following an intervention from the District Education Director and other stakeholders, Madam Pomah was ordered to reopen the school.