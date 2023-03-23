The Minority in Parliament is calling for an investigation into an oil concession Aker Energy says it has reversed to government.

Sometime last year, the government went to Parliament to seek rectification to buy back a concession in the custody of Aker Energy but the Minority insisted that the transaction was risky and worthless.

Ghana was to pump some $1.6 million into the buy-back transaction due to some operational difficulties Aker faced hence, invited the government for the purchase.

A year on, the energy outfit has reversed the transaction with no price tag obligation to the Government of Ghana.

Former Energy Minister and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, addressing journalists in parliament on Wednesday, therefore, called for an investigation into the whole concession.

Mr Armah stated the Caucus takes interest in saving the nation some money and therefore urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to heed their call.