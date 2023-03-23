A newly inducted member of the Electoral Commission (EC) says that one of the humbling experiences of her life was when she went through a divorce which made her focus more on her walk with God.

Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng is also the first Female Programme Director of the Anglican Diocese.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, she indicated that though she used to go to church growing up, she was never deeply involved in church activities and the things of God.

“Actually what brought me to the place of really paying attention to God was that I went through a divorce. I used to be a regular church goer, I drive my mother to church, hang out outside, when it’s time for communion, I go inside and take communion, come back outside,” she said.

“I didn’t belong to Scriptural Union (SU), I wasn’t a server, I was nothing, I remember when I went to seminary and we were introducing ourselves, everybody was a youth pastor, you know people were in the church, me I’m a member of my church, I pay dues and that’s it.”

Rev. Ofori Boateng explained that she was very fortunate to have relatively comfortable parents who took care of her very well and caused her to have a smooth life until things started to take a turn.

According to her, going through a divorce, becoming a single parent and even losing her job along the way made her feel as if her life had hit a wall.

“But it just brought me to a point of asking myself, what am I doing? I lived a pretty comfortable life, I went to GIS, went to university, got a job, you know everything followed for me so this was new like whoa, my life is supposed to go well so that really brought me to what people term as “a come to Jesus moment” where you’re really asking yourself, where do we go from here.

“But I think that’s how God works with us, in that he brings us to a full stop, where I literally hit a wall, went through a divorce, lost my job, everything went bad,” she said on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The Anglican Priest also said that when the time is right and if it pleases God, she would give love another chance.

Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng is one of the three members of the Electoral Commission sworn into office by President Nana Akufo-Addo. The other two are Dr Peter Appiahene and Salima Ahmed Tijani.

The Induction took place on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Jubilee House.