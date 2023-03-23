Controversial comic actor and musician, Funny Face, has revealed he has mended his strained relationship with Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor.

During a period when he was suffering a mental disorder, Funny Face made certain distasteful utterances and actions which caused his close associates including Adebayor to distant themselves from him.

But, after his mental state returned to normal, he disclosed in an interview on TV3 that he made conscious efforts to win his friends back.

He is quoted to have said “they know the real me and they know what I was going through wasn’t me. So when I came back, I had to apologise to him and he was okay”.

Funny Face revealed it was not easy, but kind courtesy his manager who put in a word or two for him, Adebayor accepted his apology and they have remained friends.

Additionally, he said that he was not afraid of losing his close friends because they understood his situation and the toll mental stress can have on it’s victims.

During his episode, the actor said he was not conscious of his actions and he was in a state of confusion and frustration.

Funny Face and Adebayor are noted to be very good friends with a relationship spanning close to a decade.

The two have publicly shown each other affection and in two instances, Adebayor has gifted Funny Face luxury cars – a Porche and an SUV.

