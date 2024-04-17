The family of the two victims hit by comedian, Funny Face claims people are forcing them to press charges against him.

Family head, Nana Akomea said they have been inundated with calls urging them to ensure Funny Face face is jailed for the incident.

“People are seeking for Funny Face’s downfall. We have been receiving calls from some persons, radio and TV stations asking us to take this up. I’m shocked at how people want to destroy him,” Mr. Akomea bemoaned.

He revealed this when Funny Face visited the victims in the Central region.

However, Mr. Akomea said they have resolved not to yield to the demands for prosecution.

“Funny Face is a good man who must pay attention to God. I believe that what he needs now is to seek the face of God in his life and become a better person,” he affirmed.

Mr. Akomea stressed the importance of spiritual growth, stating, “we wouldn’t force you to turn to God, but that is what you must do. You must invite Christ into your life to lead the way.”

Background

Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody.

This was after his vehicle rammed into five persons on the Kasoa highway, a situation which resulted in the victims sustaining severe injuries.

The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks pending investigations.

