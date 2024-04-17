Founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has invited the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change at UPSA today, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The Movement for Change (M4C), spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen, and the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, recently concluded talks with several political entities to establish a grand alliance to contest the 2024 General elections.

In a statement dated April 12, the Alliance officially invited the party from which Alan Kyerematen parted ways to the launch of his new group.

The event is scheduled to take place at the University of Professional Studies at 1 pm.

I write to respectfully invite you as Special Guest to the launch of Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA),” an excerpt of the invitation said.

Below is the full statement

