Kumawood star, Portia Asare Boateng has set the internet ablaze with one of her latest videos.

She made quite an impression when she attended the Velocity Conference at the Reign House Chapel in Accra.

Accompanied by her grown-up and handsome son, Kobby, Portia turned heads in a simple yet elegant black and peach dress, perfectly complemented by her stylish short hair and colorful high-heeled shoes.

In the video shared on her Instagram, Portia gracefully showcases her outfit by twirling around before sitting down, exuding confidence and charm.

Despite the modesty of her attire, her enviable figure is unmistakable, drawing admiration from her followers.

With a brief greeting of “Good morning from this side,” Portia let her captivating presence speak for itself, igniting further interest in her appearance among fans and onlookers alike.

