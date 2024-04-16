Fans of Nigerian musician Khaid are rallying together in prayer as news emerges that the “Carry Me Go” hitmaker has been hospitalized due to internal bleeding.

His manager, Jerry Posche, took to social media to share the concerning update and called for support and prayers for the young artist.

In a series of posts, Jerry shared videos from the hospital, showing Khaid in distress as medical professionals worked to stabilize him.

The exact cause of Khaid’s condition has not been disclosed, but the seriousness of his hospitalization has prompted an outpouring of support.

Prior to a decline in his health, Khaid was working on his soon-to-be-released collaboration.

