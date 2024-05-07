Nigerian singer, Khaid’s health has shown signs of improvement after he was rushed to the hospital due to internal bleeding.

Initially, the situation seemed dire as Khaid was admitted to the hospital and observed to be in a critical state since April 16.

His manager, Jerry Posche, took to social media to share the concerning update, urging fans and well-wishers to offer their support and prayers for the young artiste.

However, in a recent development, there appears to be a glimmer of hope for Khaid’s recovery.

Videos from the hospital has captured Khaid moving about with the assistance of crutches.

He was in the company of some persons believed to be his family members who were monitoring his movement. Watch video below: