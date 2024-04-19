Comedian Sydney Talker, who oversees the management of singer Khaid, has provided an update on the artist’s health status, revealing a concerning situation.

After personally visiting Khaid in the hospital, Sydney shared that the singer’s condition is not showing signs of improvement.

He urged ffor prayers from fans and well-wishers as he revealed they need divine intervention during this challenging time.

Khaid was admitted to the hospital three days ago following reports of internal bleeding.

Disturbing videos depicting his struggle in the hospital surfaced on social media as medical practitioners made efforts to stabilize his condition.

His management hopes for a swift recovery to return to doing his music.

