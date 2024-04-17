A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has shared his thoughts on what qualities individuals should prioritize when choosing a life partner.

His comments were prompted by an alleged statement attributed to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, aka Alpha Hour pastor, advising men against marrying women who consider themselves superior to their husbands.

In response, Mr. Otchere-Darko stressed the importance of a reflective approach to evaluating potential life partners.

“A man and a woman become a couple because there are things about each other that the other values/cherishes/appreciates and by teaming up, it makes the partner/spouse better.



“Take your time, reflect and evaluate, look at all that you like about your other half, the things that they do that you may even take for granted, at home, at work, and begin listing the many things that they are better in than you. It may not have a price tag, but likely to be priceless. Don’t be blind to them.



“It is what partnership is all about; value addition in more ways than we may care to admit. Some call it love. Others simply see it as a way of life if not the way of life,” he said in a Facebook post on April 16, 2024.

