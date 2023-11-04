New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said the party has a lot of work to do to break the 8.

He said this on the sidelines of the NPP presidential election when he visited Kyebi in the Eastern region.

“We have a lot of work to do to break the eight-year cycle, but it starts with massively endorsing the candidate so that we don’t encounter problems,” he said.

Mr Otchere-Darko expressed satisfaction with the process and commended delegates for overwhelmingly supporting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“When I got here, it was peaceful, and it is the President’s constituency, and they have voted overwhelmingly for the Vice President. They came out to vote massively for the Vice President, and it shows that they have confidence in the government, he told journalists.

The Electoral Commission (EC) in a few hours will announce the NPP’s flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general election.

The candidate will face off with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

