Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a “showdown” in its strongholds in the 2024 general elections.

He said the NDC knows he had a competitive advantage over it, particularly in its strongholds, including the Zongo communities and the Volta Region, that is why the party is scared he would emerge as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Bawumia was speaking to party loyalists in the Oti Region on Saturday during his campaign tour in the region.

“People in the Zongo communities say they doubt that the NPP will ever make Dr Bawumia the flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections. However, if they do bring Bawumia, we will vote massively for him. Thus, the NDC will lose massively in their two strongholds, the North and the Zongo communities, should Bawumia emerge as flagbearer.”

“I will also win more votes for the NPP in the Volta region. Therefore, I will shake all their strongholds. That is why they (NDC) do not want Dr Bawumia to emerge as the flagbearer. Because they know that as flagbearer, I will give them a showdown in their strongholds,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has said the Vice President is no threat to them.

