Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for him massively to lead the party.

Dr Bawumia said he is the best candidate to defeat the party’s biggest opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, he has beaten the former president twice and knows how to beat him in the 2024 elections to ensure the party is able to “break the 8.”

The Vice President, thus, urged the delegates to vote for him massively in the primaries.

He insisted that he is the best candidate to beat NDC’s flagbearer. .

“As we go for the presidential primaries we need someone who can help us retain. We need a selfless leader to lead the party and not a richer man. We need someone who has humility. We need someone who has a track record. We need someone who has the temperament. We need someone who has innovative ideas and has tolerance for everyone.

“If you look at all of us the 10 aspirants, I have the political experience in campaigning and winning elections against John Mahama.

“I have beaten him twice already and I know how to defeat him again in the 2024 elections.”

Already, the Vetting Committee for the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Primary has cleared all the 10 aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 polls.

The aspirants are: Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr Bawumia, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

The rest are; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

This was announced in a statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP.

Mr Kodua in the statement said the Vetting Committee submitted its report to the National Council of the NPP on Monday, July 10, 2023, pursuant to Article 10(3) of the NPP’s Constitution.

