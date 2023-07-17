Moses Armah Parker has called upon club owners to support Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku.

Mr Okraku is currently in the last year of his first term as FA President.

However, during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi, he announced his intention to contest for the seat again come October.

Speaking on Adom FM, Moses Parker emphasised that Mr Okraku has done a good job in his first term of office.

Moses Armah Parker, Medeama SC president

“Kurt is doing well. Being an FA President is not easy but the measures he has put in place administratively and his initiatives are good,” the former Black Stars Management Committee Member said.

In view of that, he asked all club owners to rally their support for him. He believes his second term will be better than the first.

“All club owners should support Kurt. Let’s advise him on areas we think he can improve. That is all we should all do because we can’t start afresh. His second term will be better.” He said.

Meanwhile, the presidential aspirants are expected to pay GHC50,000 as filing fees.

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie and former Western Regional FA chairman, Kojo Yankah are all expected to contest the presidential elections.