Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has said he will not return to sports again.

This, he explained is because he has achieved his aspiration in football.

Nyanktakyi served as the President of the Ghana FA from 2005 until 2018. The former Wa All Stars owner was forced to leave office due to the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ expose in 2018.

Under his tenure, Ghana qualified for its maiden World Cup qualification in 2006 and also played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

The exposé saw the 55-year-old banned from football-related activities by FIFA until he was recently cleared.

“Politics is the ultimate. In all we do…you need political guidance,” he said when asked about his decision to go into politics in an interview with Onua TV.

“I have excelled in sports. You can’t mention three or four people who are famous in sports in Ghana without adding me. I have reached the pinnacle of my career in sports. Apart from Ohene Djan, no one has ever reached where I did in sports. No Ghanaian has served on the FIFA Council. I was the second person after Ohene Djan in the 1960s” Mr. Nyantakyi stated.

He explained that, the desire to make an impact with the acquired knowledge is the rationale behind the decision to go into politics.

“I want to use the knowledge, experience and connections that I have acquired for political influence and help the people of this country. That is what motivated and encouraged me to see if I can help in that regard” he added.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has formally communicated his decision to contest for the parliamentary seat at Ejisu following the death of Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

