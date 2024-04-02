Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi is confident of a resurgence in football despite recent setbacks.

In recent years, football in the West African country has faced significant challenges, notably with the national team, the Black Stars, experiencing consecutive early exits from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Concerns over the state of football in the country led to demonstrations, including the “Save Ghana Football” protest aimed at both the current GFA leadership under Kurt Okraku and the Parliament.

Despite distancing himself from any future involvement with the GFA, Nyantakyi remains optimistic about the sport’s future.

“Ghana football will be great again. Wherever I am heading, I will contribute my knowledge and wisdom to help the GFA to restore things as they were before.

“I am a former president so I am an insider at the GFA. I was the president for 13 years and before that, I was an Executive Council member so I know things very well” Nyantakyi speaking on Onua TV.

“Also on the African continent and on the world stage, I know a lot of people and know a lot of ways to get results. So wherever I find myself and see the opportunity to help with the knowledge I have to get our football to develop or sports as a whole, I will” he added.

Nyantakyi’s tenure as GFA President spanned from 2005 to 2018, after which he faced a ban from football-related activities following the exposure by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative documentary, “Number 12.”

READ ALSO