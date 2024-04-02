Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has alleged that he paid $100,000 to investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in an attempt to kill the release of the investigative video that ultimately led to his downfall.

In June 2018, Anas released a video investigation which captured the 55-year old along with several other football administrators and officials compromising the integrity of the game at a monumental scale.

Mr. Nyantakyi resigned from all his roles at the GFA, CAF and FIFA, and was eventually handed a lifetime ban from football, which was later reduced to 15 years.

But according to the former CAF Vice President, Anas demanded an amount of $150,000 through his lawyers, in other to kill the story, but he could only come up with $100,000.

Mr. Nyantakyi then revealed that Anas’ lawyers told him the amount was inadequate and the video was eventually released.

“Before the video was released, his lawyers reached out to me through a certain Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at UPSA. I met him at his residence around Westland and gave them the money,” he said in an interview with Onua TV.

“But they told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video. After the video came out, I asked for a refund and even the refund was done in pieces. Today, they would bring $20,000, the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually I got everything back,” he said.

Mr. Nyantakyi has indicated his intention to contest in the Ejisu by-election following the demise of the Member of Parliament of the area, John Kumah.

He will contest on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

