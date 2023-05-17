A High Court has ruled that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court.

But the ace media practitioner will be disguised in a mask.

Mr Nyantakyi will, however, have the opportunity to see his face in chambers before such testimony.

This ruling was delivered by the court following an application by lawyers for Mr Nyantakyi.

They had asked the court to grant them an opportunity to to see the real face of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in camera.

This is in the criminal trial of the former football administrator arising from the Number 12 documentary which exposed corruption in Ghana football.

The court in its ruling noted that it is in the interest of justice that where the liberty of a citizen is at stake that such a person is given the needed facilities to defend themselves.

It noted that Anas is a principal witness in the determination of the case. His identity it, thus, pointed out becomes crucial to allow the accused to identify him and to be able to defend himself.

The court said Anas has been seen in public addressing the media while wearing his bead masks and this shows that he is comfortable appearing in public while disguising himself. It, therefore, issued the following orders on how the case should proceed.

“Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify against Former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi in open court but disguised in a mask

Mr Nyantakyi will, however, have the opportunity to see his face in chambers before such testimony.

