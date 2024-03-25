In the wake of the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, John Ampontuah Kumah, attention is turning towards potential candidates for the vacant parliamentary seat.

One notable name emerging is Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr. Nyantakyi has not shied away from the prospect of contesting in the forthcoming by-election.

However, he has been sensitive to the grieving process in the constituency following the sudden demise of the Deputy Finance Minister.

Speaking at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team in Kumasi, Mr. Nyantakyi subtly hinted at his intentions to join the parliamentary race once the official timetable is announced.

He highlighted his deep ties to the constituency and underscored his eligibility to contest, while also acknowledging the importance of respecting the mourning period for the late MP.

“The Ejisu by-election will definitely come on, but the timetable has not been published yet so we don’t know those who want to contest. Since I come from there and I have the right to contest, at the right time, we’ll see what will happen.

“But at the moment, we are mourning the demise of a very dear son of the constituency. The Member of Parliament is a big loss to the constituency and let’s see what happens after the one week,” Nyantakyi stated.

He called on the rank and file to give the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia peace of mind in the selection of a running mate.

“I think it is a prerogative of the flagbearer to select the running mate, so let’s leave it to him. At the right time, he’ll do that.”

