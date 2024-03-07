The death of former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah has brought activity in Ejisu to a halt.

Constituents thronged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party office in the constituency in tears following the sudden demise of their Member of Parliament.

While some engaged in conversation, others stand alone, visibly mournful and expressing sadness over the news.

The late Ejisu MP had been unwell for some time.

At the age of 45, he passed away after a brief illness, leaving behind his wife and six children.

