The body of late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh explained that, Dr. Kumah’s health deteriorated while he was visiting his constituency in the Ashanti Region.

An ambulance was arranged to transport him to Accra, but his condition worsened en route.

The ambulance diverted to the Suhum Government Hospital, where Kumah was pronounced dead.

He said Dr. Kumah was scheduled to address Parliament on the day of his passing, adding to the shock and sadness of his colleagues.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh recounted his last interactions with the late MP, expressing regret that they were unable to reach him by phone before the tragic news.

Dr. John Kumah, aged 45, succumbed to a brief illness on Thursday.

His sudden passing has left his family, constituents, colleagues and friends mourning.

