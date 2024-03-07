The matchday 20 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League are set to ignite excitement across various stadiums this weekend, running from Saturday, March 9 to Monday, March 11.

Karela United will take on Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre on Saturday, kicking off at 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions will face Berekum Chelsea at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, also starting at 15:00GMT on the same day.

On Sunday, the action continues as Hearts of Oak, in top form, clash with Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Park in Sogakope. Bechem United will host FC Samartex at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Nsoatreman FC will welcome Dreams FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Aduana FC will host Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars will take on Great Olympics, while Heart of Lions will face off against bottom-placed Real Tamale United.

Kick-off for these Sunday games is set for 15:00GMT.

In the closing fixture of the week, Nations FC will host defending champions, Medeama SC, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, also scheduled to start at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures Below: