The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed sadness over the sudden demise of his fellow Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Expressing his deep shock at the unexpected loss, he said a comprehensive statement would be issued later to address and provide more details about the sad event.

He made the brief statement at the NDC party headquarters, where he was on his way to a National Executives Committee meeting to discuss the announcement of John Mahama’s running mate.

Sources close to the family have confirmed that the late MP succumbed to a brief illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

John Ampontuah Kumah, popularly called Lawyer John Kumah, in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region was described by his constituents as a man of integrity due to his focus on job creation and inspires hope for the future in both young and old.

