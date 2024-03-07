Parliament has suspended this afternoon’s sitting following the death of Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Mr. Kumah reportedly passed away early in the morning on March 7th, after a short illness.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, called for a 10-minute break, which ended up lasting about 30 minutes when news of his passing reached the House.

After one legislator suggested that the House be adjourned due to the MPs’ emotional state, the Speaker agreed and adjourned the proceedings until Friday, March 8th, at 10:am.

The House was therefore suspended and MPs broke into small meetings.

