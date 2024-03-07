Ghanaians are saddened by the sudden demise of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, Thursday afternoon.

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu succumbed to a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 46.

The announcement of his death has left many Ghanaians in shock.

Those who had encountered Mr. Kumah prior to his death offered nothing but praise for him.

His constituents and colleagues mourned the loss of a dedicated politician known for his work both as an MP and Deputy Finance Minister.

As news of his passing spread, some struggled to come to terms with the reality of his departure, while others expressed disbelief.

However, the overwhelming sentiment across the nation was one of deep sadness at the loss of a promising young leader.

Check out some reactions:

