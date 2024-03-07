Ghanaians are saddened by the sudden demise of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, Thursday afternoon.
The Member of Parliament for Ejisu succumbed to a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 46.
The announcement of his death has left many Ghanaians in shock.
Those who had encountered Mr. Kumah prior to his death offered nothing but praise for him.
His constituents and colleagues mourned the loss of a dedicated politician known for his work both as an MP and Deputy Finance Minister.
As news of his passing spread, some struggled to come to terms with the reality of his departure, while others expressed disbelief.
However, the overwhelming sentiment across the nation was one of deep sadness at the loss of a promising young leader.
Check out some reactions:
Rest well, bro…— Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) March 7, 2024
I am devastated. pic.twitter.com/QDC6CUviCx
Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah passes on.#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/dRVwBAw9VB— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 7, 2024
I hope this greedy NPP members will learn some lessons out of this mysterious demise of another promising young champ. It's not always about using power to take what doesn't rightfully belongs to you.— Alhaji Nas 🌚 (@Alhaji_Nas_Gh) March 7, 2024
RIP John Kumah. pic.twitter.com/HnmcrXAIwe
Heaven awaits ya soul sir— alvinotchere (@AlvinOtchere) March 7, 2024
Till eternity 🀄️
Lawyer John Kumah pic.twitter.com/MLJ2nDVgCh
Very Selfless Guy!— £LV!S (@NanaKAbabio) March 7, 2024
Everybody said good things about Lawyer John Kumah when he was alive.
I have never heard any bad news about him before. They always say good things about him. They claim he’s a giver.— £LV!S (@NanaKAbabio) March 7, 2024
Just a few days ago, John Kumah donated about GH¢120,000.00 to Ejisu SHST to put up their Boys' Dormitory.— F.C. Appiah-Ofori (@tawia_kojo) March 7, 2024
If he was sick and needed money to cure himself, I guess he could have used it. I'm not sure he's dead! pic.twitter.com/zX6SUeNWMZ
Hon John Kumah passes on? Wow. This world eh. Chale mad ooooo. Deputy finance minister at age less than 50yrs.— Kojo Cyrus (Jose Mourinho FOREVER 💙🫶👌) (@benedict_wutaan) March 7, 2024
John Kumah ein death really pain me— Genteel (@nanak2012) March 7, 2024
How on earth, had he been taken ill all this while?— F.C. Appiah-Ofori (@tawia_kojo) March 7, 2024
Do we mean John Kumah?
