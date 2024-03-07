Late Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the current Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, is a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over fifteen (15) years’ experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

As the first Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana. Under his leadership, the programme trained 7,000 startups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support Programme and supported 1,350 beneficiaries with funds.

Prior to working for government, Hon. Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm. He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 at Nobel International Business School (NIBS). In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

It all began at the University of Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

As an entrepreneur by birth, a lawyer by Profession, a politician by choice, a preacher by divine calling, he sees none of these as an accident, but a call to serve humanity.

He is a family man with six children, and married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah.

