The Chairperson of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, has issued an apology to the Ga-Dangme Community for comments she made regarding homosexual practices in Ga and Nzema culture.

Professor Audrey on Joy FM’s Newsfile program last Saturday, March 2, 2024 claimed that contrary to public perception that Ghanaian values and norms frown on LGBT+ activities there is evidence to show that such activities exist in some local cultures, including Ga and Nzema.

In a statement released on March 6, the Professor clarified that she intended to highlight the tolerance exhibited in some of our cultures at a time when there has been a rise in intolerance and attacks on individuals perceived as sexual minorities.

“I deeply regret any notion that attributes same-sex practices to Ga-Dangme and Nzema cultures as well as any pain that my remarks may have inadvertently caused Ga-Dangme and Nzema communities,” the statement read.

Full statement below:

Date: March 6, 2024

Ga-Dangbe mantsemei ké Mannyemei Members of the Ga-Dangme Council Niimei ké Naameil Apology to the Ga-Dangme Community from Professor Audrey Gadzekpo

My attention has been drawn to a statement by the Graduates and Professionals of Ga-Dangme regarding comments I made on homosexual practices in Ga and Nzema culture when I appeared on the Newsfile program on JOY FM last Saturday, March 2, 2024.

I wish to render my sincere apology to the Ga-Dangme community and all others who may have been offended by what I said. My intent was to draw attention to the tolerance exhibited in some of our cultures at a time of great intolerance where there have been attacks on citizens who are perceived as sexual minorities.

As a human rights advocate, I believe in creating a safer world for all. It was not my intention to suggest in any way that homosexuality was promoted or part of the culture of the Ga, Nzema, or any other culture. Also, as a researcher, it is gratifying to see scholarly evidence suggesting that long before me and my colleagues started encouraging our society to be compassionate to all, the elders of some communities in Ghana had already started it long time ago.

In these times of heightened animosity and dehumanization of fellow Ghanaians, it is essential to draw inspiration from Ghanaian cultures. For centuries, these cultures have taught their people to be respectful, tolerant, and compassionate toward people they consider different.

The larger Ghanaian society must learn this from the Ga-Dangme and Nzema societies. This is the sense in which I referred to the Ga and Nzema communities. I recognize that in the important, but tense debates going on, some have sought to twist my message and create a different impression.

As someone who grew up and schooled in Accra, but not “indigenous” to Accra, it is the inclusiveness of Ga society and its open-mindedness that has made it possible for people like me and many others to claim this society as own.

It is that openness, some of which I found in the literature, that I sought to point to in the context of the panel discussion on the recently passed Bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex relationships, with its far-reaching implications for human rights generally.

I deeply regret any notion that attributes same-sex practices to Ga-Dangme and Nzema cultures as well as any pain that my remarks may have inadvertently caused Ga-Dangme and Nzema communities.

Signed: Professor Audrey Gadzekpo