Real Tamale United coach, Abdul Mumin Abdulai, has disclosed that the players have declined to participate in training sessions due to outstanding wages and bonuses.

The club, based in the Northern region, is scheduled to play against Heart of Lions in the matchday 20 games at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

However, the players chose to boycott Wednesday’s training session as a result of unpaid salaries and bonuses.

Speaking in an interview, Abdulai revealed that, the players are owed five months wages and bonuses.

He indicated that, for over a year, he has not been paid as coach for the side.

Abdulai urgently appealed for assistance to address the critical situation.

“The players skipped yesterday’s training because they haven’t received their salaries for almost five months, along with outstanding bonuses. As the coach, I haven’t been paid for nearly a year. Our circumstances are dire, and we need immediate intervention,” he told Akoma FM.

“Some of us are struggling silently, but the players are making a statement by refusing to train. We’re exploring strategies, including psychological approaches, to unite and address this issue.

“As a human being, there are times when I have to support them, especially when a player complains of going without food all day. However, I cannot manage it alone, so we rely on stakeholders.

“It’s a challenging situation, but with a turnaround today, we can still avoid relegation,” he expressed.

RTU sits 18th on the Premier League log with 18 points after 19 games.

