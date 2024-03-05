The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has been sacked.

The reasons behind his dismissal remain undisclosed.

However, Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the NSA until a substantive appointment is announced.

Prior to his dismissal, Prof. Twumasi was invited to the Jubilee House to answer questions on varied range of issues and he pleaded for leniency.

It appears he was unable to convince the appointing authority to be maintained as his sacking was contained in a communique to the board.

Prof Twumasi was appointed Director General of the Authority on December 10, 2019, replacing Robert Sarfo Mensah who resigned following his alleged involvement in the ‘number 12’ by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger EyePI.

