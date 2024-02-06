The Vice Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Samuel Atta Mills, says the National Sports Authority (NSA) is a poorly managed institution.

The NSA Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, appeared before PAC on Monday, February 5.

The institution has been accused of being run poorly and Atta Mills has become the latest to find fault with the NSA.

“National Sports Authority, there is a lot of rot over there,” he said.

“Vodafone Ghana owed you GHS 18,900.00 and the CCMI; they owed you GHS 2,250.00 and you sat down for this regional head to write it off without permission.”

Parliament issued a directive for the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) due to the failure to deposit over GH¢160,000 in internally generated funds.

The 2022 Auditor General’s report highlights the Northern Regional Management of the Sports Authority for the expenditure of the funds, which violates the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019.

