The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming general elections, John Dramani Mahama, has cautioned electorates in the Northern Region to be watchful of deceitful promises and sweet-talks from politicians aimed at getting their votes.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is best at lying their way into power, accusing the Akufo-Addo-led government of deceiving Ghanaians.

Speaking during his “Building Ghana Tour” in the Mion constituency of the Northern Region, John Mahama called on all voters to be analytical about the promises and track records of the two main parties.

He believes he is given feasible promises to electorates which will compel them to vote for him as the next President of Ghana.

In his assessment of the Building Ghana tour, John Mahama said the requests tabled before them so far, are doable and his government will meet such demands if elected.

