Renowned Ghanaian coach, Karim Zito, asserts his readiness to lead the senior national team, the Black Stars, indicating confidence in his abilities for the role.

Ghana has no head coach after Chris Hughton was sacked in January, due to the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The team’s second consecutive group phase elimination led to Hughton’s dismissal from his position as the former Premier League manager.

With the five-member committee tasked with recommending a new coach having submitted its report to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Zito expressed his eagerness to take on the challenge.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the Dreams FC coach highlighted his extensive experience, including leading the U-20 Black Satellites to victory in the U-20 Championship.

However, due to the impact of COVID-19, they couldn’t participate in the World Cup.

“I am one of the most experienced coaches in the country and I have achieved a lot with clubs and national teams,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I won the U-20 Championship with the Black Satellites but we were not able to play in the World Cup due to COVID-19.

Acknowledging criticisms linked to his association with Kurt Okraku, Zito emphasized his readiness to embrace the Black Stars coaching opportunity, underscoring his deep understanding of the game and track record of achievements.

“I have been criticized due to my affiliation with Kurt Okraku but with the experience that I have, I will not turn down the Black Stars coaching opportunity. I have what it takes to coach the team because I am one of the few coaches with good experience and a better understanding of the game,” he added.

Meanwhile, local media reports suggest that Otto Addo is emerging as a frontrunner for the reappointment as Black Stars coach.

READ ALSO