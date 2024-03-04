Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has advocated for a national dialogue regarding Black Stars’ call-ups and bonuses in light of their recent performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ussif made this call after his appearance on ‘Ekosii Sen’ on Asempa FM last Friday, where he discussed the issues surrounding the national team.

The Black Stars faced criticism following their disappointing display at the AFCON, where they failed to advance past the group stage for the second consecutive tournament, with Ivory Coast ultimately clinching the title.

During the interview, the sector minister emphasized the need for dialogue to reevaluate the process of selecting players for the Black Stars and reconsidering their bonus structures.

He suggested that, the practice of paying substantial amounts to bring players from their respective clubs for national assignment should be reconsidered.

Amidst these discussions, the appointment of a new head coach for the team remains pending following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the team’s elimination from the tournament.

Multiple reports in local media claim Otto Addo is a frontrunner for the head coach position.

