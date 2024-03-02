Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has voiced concern regarding the low turnout at Ghana Premier League matches, acknowledging a persistent issue within the country’s top-flight football arena.

In an interview addressing the matter, Minister Ussif underscored the enduring challenge of low attendance spanning previous seasons, a trend that has extended into the ongoing campaign.

He expressed apprehension about the declining attendance levels witnessed across various stadiums.

In a bid to tackle this issue and reignite interest in the league, the Minister unveiled plans for collaboration with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

One proposed solution involves deploying National Service Personnel to aid clubs in bolstering their branding efforts and generating compelling content to attract more spectators to the stadiums.

Demonstrating his commitment to addressing the problem, Minister Ussif stressed the significance of this initiative, foreseeing its positive impact on increasing attendance and ultimately fortifying the league as a whole.

“I am concerned about the low turnout during Ghana Premier League matches but have engaged in discussions with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) regarding providing assistance through National Service Personnel to support clubs with content and other aspects,” he said on Asempa FM.

“We have just commenced this initiative, and we believe it will yield the desired benefits in the long run,” he added.