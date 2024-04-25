The Matchday 28 fixtures of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League promise an exciting lineup of games across various venues.

Scheduled from Friday, April 26 to Monday, April 29, the matches will kick off with Legon Cities facing Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Friday at 15:00 GMT.

Saturday’s fixtures include Hearts of Oak hosting Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, Nations FC taking on Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, and Bechem United clashing with Heart of Lions at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Aduana FC will meet struggling Karela United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

FC Samartex, the league leaders, will face Great Olympics at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, while Medeama SC, the defending champions, will play against Asante Kotoko at Akoon Park. All matches are set to start at 15:00 GMT.

There will be no games on Sunday due to Dreams FC’s CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second-leg tie against Zamalek SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On Monday, Nsoatreman FC will welcome their rivals Bofoakwa Tano at the Prof Nana Amoah Kronmansah Park with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

The match between Dreams FC and Real Tamale United has been postponed.

FULL FIXTURES