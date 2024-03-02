Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif says the next Black Stars coach must be awarded not less than a three-year deal.

Following the removal of Chris Hughton from the coaching position due to the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the team is currently without a permanent coach.

During Hughton’s tenure, the Black Stars suffered a defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match, followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique.

After the team’s early exit, a five-member committee was formed to suggest a coach to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The committee has submitted its report to the Executive Council.

In an interview, Minister Ussif expressed his belief that granting a short-term contract to a coach does not promote team progress. He emphasized the importance of looking ahead and instituting changes.

“I have proposed that the next Black Stars coach be given a three-year contract or more,” Ussif stated on Asempa FM.

“Short-term contracts do not aid in team progression, and moving forward, there needs to be a change” he added.

Meanwhile, various reports in the media are suggesting that Otto Addo is the front-runner to be reappointed as the Black Stars coach.