National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has rendered a sincere apology to former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

This was after he alleged Gyan’s missed penalty against Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in 2010 was due to his political affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ghana’s potential to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals was dashed when Gyan failed to convert the penalty.

Dafeamekpor’s comments come shortly after the ex-Black Stars captain accepted to serve on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s manifesto campaign team for the 2024 elections.

However, after receiving backlash for his comments made about Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Dafeamekpor has moved quickly to issue an apology to Gyan.

In a statement posted on X, Dafeamekpor stated, “The Black Stars and other National Teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments.”

Gyan, who officially retired from football in June 2023, boasts a remarkable career, having scored a record 51 goals for Ghana.

