The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged party members to work hard to win and retain power in the December general elections.

According to him, the NPP’s mantra of breaking the 8 is a must therefore, urged the party to work effortlessly towards that vision.

John Boadu specifically tasked the Regional and constituency Chairmen to work tirelessly to ensure the party retains power in the elections.

He made this call when he joined the NPP parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa North Constituency, Kwame Appiah Kodua, party executives, and members in Begoro of the Eastern Region for a thanksgiving service after a successful parliamentary primary held in the area ahead of the general elections.

For his part, the parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa North constituency, Kwame Appiah Kodua pledged to retain the seat for the NPP come December 7.

He also promised a violence-free campaign and appealed to party members to keep focused and work hard to win the polls.

