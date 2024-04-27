The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has refuted claims that the party is buying votes with state resources.

This comes after the campaign coordinator for a former NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is now contesting the by-election as an independent candidate, stated that the NPP is hatching plans to win the Ejisu by-election through dubious means.

According to the campaign coordinator, Isaac Boafo, some of these dubious means include stuffing ballot boxes, bribing the Electoral Commission officials and using military personnel to intimidate strongholds of Mr Aduomi as well as vote-buying.

However, the NPP Director of Communications said there is no evidence, and this is a tactic used by the opposition.

“Where is the evidence? These are things that we should discard and tell them to stop. These are old tactics in politics in this country. The elections are on Tuesday and they are saying that we are buying votes today. How do we buy that? I don’t understand.

“I mean, that is insulting to the good people of Ejisu for him to say so. The people who want to vote for him will vote for him to represent them. His own hometown, his own people that he is accusing in this manner, that there are people up for sale in order to choose their representatives.”

Mr Ahiagbah argued that the campaign coordinator for Mr Aduomi should provide evidence of the people collecting money to vote for the NPP.

He emphasised that Mr Boafo cannot make such allegations about the people he wishes to represent.

“So honourable Aduomi, I think he has fallen to a certain low that he needs salvation. The point is that he is going to lose the election, and he knows it.

“That is why he is having all these conversations. It’s a complete fabrication, just to gain some relevance,” he said.