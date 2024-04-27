The family of the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, known as Junior Pope, has shared the schedule for his final rites following his tragic death in a boat accident on the River Niger during a movie shoot.

The 43-year-old actor’s funeral began with a requiem mass at the Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State, on April 23.

Another requiem mass is set for May 13 at the Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu, to honour his memory.

Friends, colleagues, and fans will pay their respects and celebrate his life at a candlelight event at the Amadeo Event Center in Enugu on May 14.

On May 16, a wake will be held in his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State.

The final rites will take place on May 17 with a burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe, where Junior Pope will be laid to rest in his ancestral land.

A final Thanksgiving mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu, to express gratitude for his life and legacy.

