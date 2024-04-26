A former parliamentary hopeful for Adentan constituency of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has urged his supporters to prioritise the party’s interests above all else.

Speaking at an outdoor gathering primarily attended by his communication team members on Sunday, April 3, Baba Tauffic as he is popularly known emphasised the importance of unity within the party.

He encouraged his supporters to set aside personal interests and focus on working together to regain the Adenta seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During the meeting, Obeng-Fosu expressed gratitude to his supporters for their unwavering loyalty and assistance throughout the December 2023 primaries, despite the outcome not being in their favour.

He addressed an alleged unfortunate incident that occurred on voting day, where he said thugs attacked some of his key supporters without provocation.

Obeng-Fosu strongly condemned this act of violence and expressed sympathy for all those who were affected and sustained injuries.

He stressed the need for unity and solidarity within the party, emphasising that working together is essential for achieving their goals in the upcoming elections.

Obeng-Fosu assured his supporters that he remains committed to serving their interests and working tirelessly to ensure victory for the NPP in the Adenta constituency.

“Having observed the demeanour of our opponents, I wish to state that those who are sitting at home and expecting an apology from them for that traumatic experience on the day of election should bury their hope for it is not going to happen. They are not ready to express any form of remorse but we owe it as a duty to the party NPP, not to them so let’s all go out and work for our great party NPP.” he said.

“We were not lucky this time but I plead with you all, the primaries are over and we have a candidate so let’s stop the attacks on the platforms and grant her the peace of mind to lead and work for that’s what we would have expected of them if we had won,” he added.

“This wasn’t a game to win at all costs, but rather a journey to serve,” Mr Kwasi Obeng-Fosu stated, emphasising his commitment to bringing hope and implementing innovative structures to elevate the community’s lifestyle.

Akosua Manu, also known as Kozie, emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the Adentan constituency, securing the party’s ticket for the upcoming 2024 election.

She garnered a total of 814 votes, surpassing her closest contender, Kwasi Obeng Fosu, who received 638 votes.

