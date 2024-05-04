New Patriotic Party (NPP) former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has dismissed assertions that the party struggled to retain the Ejisu seat in the recent by-election.

Mr Ayeh-Paye said the election to him was more of an internal contest because the two frontrunners; Kwabena Boateng and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi are both from the NPP.

“For me, I don’t see it [by-election] as a struggle, and I didn’t see any struggle, if there was any struggle, it was a struggle between NPP and NPP.

Ing. Aduomi is NPP, and Lawyer Boateng is also NPP. Putting the votes together, one may say the NPP had about 99.1%. I saw it as an internal election between NPP and NPP” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

The by-election held on Tuesday, April 30 followed the death of incumbent MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

At the end of the polls, the NPP’s Kwabena Boateng emerged as winner with 27,782 votes, representing 55.8% of the total votes cast.

His major contender, Aduomi who contested as an independent candidate also secured 21,534 votes, comprising 43.3%.

But Ayeh-Paye is optimistic that even if Mr Aduomi had won, it would still be a victory for the NPP because he would sit with the NPP in Parliament.

“The Aduomi I know would definitely go and sit with the NPP in Parliament.

“Our National Chairman said he is quickly going to get those in Aduomi’s camp back to NPP. That is where we have to look at and work together to ensure that apathy does not go into the 2024 December elections so that we will have a lot of people coming out to vote; Aduomi will not come again,” he stated.

